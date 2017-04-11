We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

The Reunion

Women of Punk

This consistently brilliant series takes an unexpected steer, given that today is Easter Day.

No religion, no reverence, no apologies. And if I sound like I am quoting from a Sex Pistols’ song that’s because host  Sue MacGregor brings together five women who broke through in the punk era: Gaye Advert, bass player in the Adverts; Toyah Willcox, who appeared in Derek Jarman’s cult punk film Jubilee; Gina Birch of the Raincoats; Tessa Pollitt of the Slits and Vivien Goldman of the Flying Lizards.

All of them great names and extremely articulate — but where are Siouxsie Sioux and Viv Albertine, is what many will ask.

Summary

Sue MacGregor reunites female punk musicians Toyah Willcox, the Adverts' Gaye Advert, the Raincoats' Gina Birch, the Slits' Tessa Pollitt and the Flying Lizards' Vivien Goldman.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Sue MacGregor
Guest Toyah Willcox
Guest Gaye Advert
Guest Gina Birch
Guest Tessa Pollitt
Guest Vivien Goldman
Producer Karen Pirie
Series Producer David Prest
