The Reunion

Review

by Jane Anderson

This consistently brilliant series takes an unexpected steer, given that today is Easter Day.



No religion, no reverence, no apologies. And if I sound like I am quoting from a Sex Pistols’ song that’s because host Sue MacGregor brings together five women who broke through in the punk era: Gaye Advert, bass player in the Adverts; Toyah Willcox, who appeared in Derek Jarman’s cult punk film Jubilee; Gina Birch of the Raincoats; Tessa Pollitt of the Slits and Vivien Goldman of the Flying Lizards.



All of them great names and extremely articulate — but where are Siouxsie Sioux and Viv Albertine, is what many will ask.

