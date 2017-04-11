We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
The Reunion
E3 of 5
About
Episode Guide
S26-E3 Women of Punk
not currently available
Add this to your watchlist to find out when it is available via broadcast or catch-up.
Watchlist
Review
by
Jane Anderson
This consistently brilliant series takes an unexpected steer, given that today is Easter Day.
No religion, no reverence, no apologies. And if I sound like I am quoting from a Sex Pistols’ song that’s because host Sue MacGregor brings together five women who broke through in the punk era: Gaye Advert, bass player in the Adverts; Toyah Willcox, who appeared in Derek Jarman’s cult punk film Jubilee; Gina Birch of the Raincoats; Tessa Pollitt of the Slits and Vivien Goldman of the Flying Lizards.
All of them great names and extremely articulate — but where are Siouxsie Sioux and Viv Albertine, is what many will ask.
Summary
Sue MacGregor reunites female punk musicians Toyah Willcox, the Adverts' Gaye Advert, the Raincoats' Gina Birch, the Slits' Tessa Pollitt and the Flying Lizards' Vivien Goldman.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Sue MacGregor
Guest
Toyah Willcox
Guest
Gaye Advert
Guest
Gina Birch
Guest
Tessa Pollitt
Guest
Vivien Goldman
Producer
Karen Pirie
Series Producer
David Prest
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
