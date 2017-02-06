We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Aftermath
E2 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E2 Shipman
Tomorrow 11am - 11:30am
BBC Radio 4 FM, BBC Radio 4 LW
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Anderson
This is not a sensational revisiting of the hideous crimes of Dr Harold Shipman.
Yes, we get the key facts: he was convicted, in January 2000, of the murder of 15 of his patients and, following a two-year-long investigation, his estimated victim count was 250. But Alan Dein’s approach is to assess what impact this almost unbelievable murder spree had upon his local community in Hyde, Greater Manchester.
The patients he speaks to reveal how their trust in the medical profession was destroyed and, in a former headmistress’s case, how she now doubts her ability to read anyone’s personality.
Dein also meets the GP who replaced Shipman, despite a patient sit-in demanding that the locum take over. This man has helped develop a policy of openness — showing patients his computer screen and notes — that has not only re-established trust in the local service but been taken up by other GPs.
Summary
In the second episode, Alan Dein travels to Hyde in Greater Manchester to investigate the aftermath of the Harold Shipman murders.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Alan Dein
Producer
Karen Gregor
Arts
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Shipman
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Ed Balls: The Musical? Why West End producer Sonia Friedman wants to see the Strictly star on stage
30 Jan
30 facts about the history of Desert Island Discs
29 Jan
Kirsty Young reflects on her most memorable castaways – and what they taught her
29 Jan
John Hurt's last interview with Radio Times
28 Jan