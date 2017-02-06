Review

by Jane Anderson

This is not a sensational revisiting of the hideous crimes of Dr Harold Shipman.



Yes, we get the key facts: he was convicted, in January 2000, of the murder of 15 of his patients and, following a two-year-long investigation, his estimated victim count was 250. But Alan Dein’s approach is to assess what impact this almost unbelievable murder spree had upon his local community in Hyde, Greater Manchester.



The patients he speaks to reveal how their trust in the medical profession was destroyed and, in a former headmistress’s case, how she now doubts her ability to read anyone’s personality.



Dein also meets the GP who replaced Shipman, despite a patient sit-in demanding that the locum take over. This man has helped develop a policy of openness — showing patients his computer screen and notes — that has not only re-established trust in the local service but been taken up by other GPs.



