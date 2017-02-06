What Does the K Stand For?

Review

by David Crawford

Stephen K Amos returns with a third series of the sitcom based on his childhood in 1980s south London. This time he’s facing dreaded O-levels, though there’s nothing Ordinary about his results — they’re extraordinarily bad. Which results in his fierce parents heaping scorn on his scrawny shoulders, their disdain hilariously leading them to supposedly forget his name. Things don’t get much better when Stephen announces he will be heading out to work. The exam reminiscences are a bit laboured, but the scenes with the family are laugh-out-loud funny, with Ellen Thomas and Amos himself excellent in the roles of mother and father. Listen out for Frances Barber as an improbably named work superviser.

