We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
What Does the K Stand For?
E1 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S3-E1 Working For A Living
Tomorrow 7:30am - 8am
BBC Radio 4 Extra
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
5:30pm - 6pm
BBC Radio 4 Extra
Tomorrow,
10pm - 10:30pm
BBC Radio 4 Extra
Thursday,
5:30am - 6am
BBC Radio 4 Extra
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Crawford
Stephen K Amos returns with a third series of the sitcom based on his childhood in 1980s south London. This time he’s facing dreaded O-levels, though there’s nothing Ordinary about his results — they’re extraordinarily bad. Which results in his fierce parents heaping scorn on his scrawny shoulders, their disdain hilariously leading them to supposedly forget his name. Things don’t get much better when Stephen announces he will be heading out to work. The exam reminiscences are a bit laboured, but the scenes with the family are laugh-out-loud funny, with Ellen Thomas and Amos himself excellent in the roles of mother and father. Listen out for Frances Barber as an improbably named work superviser.
Summary
New series. Stephen K Amos recalls his teenage years living in South London in the 1980s, and looks back at memories of taking his first steps into working life.
Cast & Crew
Himself
Stephen K Amos
Producer
Paul Sheehan
Writer
Jonathan Harvey
Writer
Stephen K Amos
Sitcom
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Working For A Living
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Ed Balls: The Musical? Why West End producer Sonia Friedman wants to see the Strictly star on stage
30 Jan
30 facts about the history of Desert Island Discs
29 Jan
Kirsty Young reflects on her most memorable castaways – and what they taught her
29 Jan
John Hurt's last interview with Radio Times
28 Jan