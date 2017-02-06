We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

What Does the K Stand For?

S3-E1 Working For A Living
Premiere

S3-E1 Working For A Living

Review

Stephen K Amos returns with a third series of the sitcom based on his childhood in 1980s south London. This time he’s facing dreaded O-levels, though there’s nothing Ordinary about his results — they’re extraordinarily bad. Which results in his fierce parents heaping scorn on his scrawny shoulders, their disdain hilariously leading them to supposedly forget his name. Things don’t get much better when Stephen announces he will be heading out to work. The exam reminiscences are a bit laboured, but the scenes with the family are laugh-out-loud funny, with Ellen Thomas and Amos himself excellent in the roles of mother and father. Listen out for Frances Barber as an improbably named work superviser.

Summary

New series. Stephen K Amos recalls his teenage years living in South London in the 1980s, and looks back at memories of taking his first steps into working life.

Cast & Crew

Himself Stephen K Amos
Producer Paul Sheehan
Writer Jonathan Harvey
Writer Stephen K Amos
Sitcom

