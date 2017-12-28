The Radio Times Quiz of the Year 2017 – answers
Let's see how you got on, shall we?
Television
1 Howards End
2 Casualty
3 The Replacement
4 Line of Duty
5 The Good Fight
6 The One Show
7 Decline and Fall
8 The Halcyon
9 His children burst in on the interview and caused havoc
10 Doctor Foster
Film
11 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
12 Faye Dunaway (having been given the wrong envelope)
13 Dan Stevens
14 Baywatch
15 Stephen King (It, Children of the Corn: Runaway, Gerald’s Game and 1922)
16 King Kong
17 2049
18 Dunkirk
19 Alec Baldwin
20 Queen Victoria (in Victoria and Abdul)
Radio
21 Radio 4’s Thought for the Day
22 Radio 1 Vintage
23 Ed Miliband and Iain Duncan Smith
24 Gardeners’ Question Time
25 Chris Evans
26 Eddie Mair
27 Sue MacGregor
28 Henry Blofeld, retiring after 45 years on Test March Special
29 Midweek
30 Saturday Review
News
31 Hull
32 President Trump
33 They both won celebrity versions of TV series – MasterChef and Big Brother
34 Sean Spicer
35 Alternate nostril breathing: a yoga exercise
36 Sir Michael Fallon
37 Uluru
38 13
39 Cassini
40 China’s President Xi Jinping