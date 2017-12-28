The Radio Times Quiz of the Year 2017
Think you know 2017? Test yourself against the experts in TV, film, radio and news
Television
Questions by Radio Times TV editor Alison Graham
1: The BBC2 quiz show Only Connect gets its name from the refrain in which EM Forster classic novel, dramatised by BBC1 this year?
2: Christine Cagney herself (Sharon Gless) guest-starred as a brain surgeon in which BBC1 soap?
3: Which BBC1 drama featured deadly maternity cover?
4: Balaclava Man terrorised women, yet strangely remained at liberty, at the end of which BBC1 drama?
5: American legal drama The Good Wife (shown on Channel 4) ended in 2016. Name the spin-off show on More4 this year.
6: On which BBC show did Theresa May tell us that she and her husband Philip had “boy and girl jobs” — and he took out the bins.
7: Comedian Jack Whitehall played an innocent abroad in an adaptation of which satirical novel by Evelyn Waugh?
8: Name the hotel ITV closed for good after just one series.
9: A delightful piece of chaos on the BBC News channel went viral in March when Professor Robert Kelly’s very serious live webcam interview went haywire. What happened?
10: Which BBC1 drama was set in the town of Parminster?
Film
Questions by Radio Times film editor Andrew Collins
11: The Marvel Cinematic Universe passed the $11 billion gross mark this year. Which film put it over the line?
12: Which female Hollywood superstar mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner of best picture at the Oscars?
13: Which Downton star was behind the fur and horns in Disney’s live-action film Beauty and the Beast?
4: Which cult American 90s TV series — often filmed in slow motion — earned its own movie adaptation?
15: Which horror author saw four feature films adapted from his stories in 2017?
16: Skull Island was a reboot of which monster brand?
17: In which year is the long-awaited Blade Runner sequel set?
18: Elgar’s Nimrod played a part in which hit wartime drama?
19: Known for imitating Donald Trump on American television, which actor voiced the title tot in The Boss Baby?
20: Which regal role did Dame Judi Dench reprise?
Radio
Questions by Radio Times radio expert Simon O’Hagan
21: In an interview with Radio Times, what did John Humphrys describe as “deeply, deeply boring”?
22: A three-day pop-up station celebrated the 50th anniversary of the creation of Radio 1. What was it called?
23: Which two former party leaders stood in for Jeremy Vine on Radio 2?
24: Desert Island Discs celebrated its 75th anniversary this year. Which Radio 4 programme turned 70?
25: Which radio show host emerged as the BBC’s highest-paid broadcaster, earning more than £2 million a year?
26: Which presenter published a book called A Good Face for Radio: Confessions of a Radio Head?
27: In RT’s poll of the 50 greatest radio presenters of the past 50 years, who was the highest placed living broadcaster, third after Terry Wogan and John Peel?
28: “I must try not to fall over when I hand over to the next commentator, who is I think going to be Ed Smith.” Whose farewell words?
29: Which weekly Radio 4 show was axed after 35 years?
30: And which long-running Radio 4 series was axed and then reprieved?
News
Questions by Radio Times columnist Eddie Mair
31: Which city has been the UK City of Culture for 2017?
32: This year’s American Super Bowl was described as “very boring” by whom?
33: What do Angellica Bell and Sarah Harding have in common?
34: What was the name of President Trump’s first White House press secretary, who stood down in July?
35: Hillary Clinton revealed she helped herself to relax after her election defeat by doing what with her nose?
36: Theresa May lost two cabinet ministers in the space of a week in November. Who were they?
37: Australia announced that from 2019 people will be banned from climbing a famous landmark. What is it called?
38: How many seats did the Conservatives lose in the general election in June?
39: What is the name of the space probe that was crashed into Saturn at the end of a 20-year mission?
40: Which political leader made a speech with the title “Secure a Decisive Victory in Building a Moderately Prosperous Society in All Respects and Strive for the Great Success of Socialism… for a New Era”?