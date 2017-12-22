Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
Quizzes
Can you name these obscure modern Doctor Who characters?

Can you name these obscure modern Doctor Who characters?

Test your recall in our devilishly difficult NuWho quiz

145379.3b6e7d5e-9308-44dc-b2ec-12cf393993a0

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat (BBC, BD)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

144261.7a79d4d3-be17-492a-8f1c-f64a3435766b

A scene in the Doctor Who Christmas special had the Doctors “almost blubbing”

143703.1e8299df-28b1-44da-8585-2a2aa2c6626d

How will Pearl Mackie return to Doctor Who this Christmas?

144807.c9c8c3cf-5a4a-42cc-96a1-55f2d9b71e05

excl-WHO-sive The Ninth Doctor and co face the Autons in Doctor Who-Mr Men mash-up

145243.43c02a92-9dca-4cc3-a468-49c7673a745a

Can you name the Peter Capaldi Doctor Who episode from just one picture?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more