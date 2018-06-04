Accessibility Links

New trailer and pictures show the Love Island 2018 stars in action

The new cast have entered the villa ahead of Monday night's series premiere

©ITV Plc

The 2018 series of Love Island kicks off on Monday night – and ITV2 has just released a new trailer and a series of pics that give us our first glimpse of the new singletons in action.

The new trailer sees the stars acting in sleek, constructed scenarios that exhibit their frustration with the dating game in the real world, while the pics show them all arriving at the iconic villa in Mallorca and meeting one another. They don’t give much away, but they’re sure to whet viewers’ appetite for the launch show on Monday night.

Check out the trailer below.

And find the first pictures from the Villa below.

©ITV Plc

Laura

©ITV Plc

Dani

©ITV Plc

Kendall

©ITV Plc

Hayley

©ITV Plc

©ITV Plc

Samira

©ITV Plc

©ITV Plc

Caroline Flack meets the girls

©ITV Plc

Adam

©ITV Plc

Eyal

©ITV Plc

Laura, Dani, Samira, Hayley, Kendall

©ITV Plc

©ITV Plc

Alex

©ITV Plc

Niall

©ITV Plc
©ITV Plc

Jack

Anticipation for the new series of Love Island is higher than ever this year after last year’s series became the feel good hit of the summer in 2017. The show is set to run for a full eight weeks this time around – two weeks longer than last year.

The cast have been in Mallorca already for a week – and there have been great measures taken to ensure that they know nothing about one another before entering the villa. Their phones have been confiscated (to avoid them coming across the line-up, which was released to the press last Monday) and they have each been paired with a chaperone, to prevent them doing any sleuthing ahead of the series launch.

9pm can’t come soon enough.

Want more Love Island content? Click here

ITV, TL
Love Island begins at 9pm on Monday 4th June on ITV2

All about Love Island

Caroline Flack on Love Island
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

