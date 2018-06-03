Accessibility Links

Who is Kendall Rae-Knight? Meet the Love Island contestant and Miss North West

The 26-year-old says she’ll need dating tips from the other girls in the villa because she's been out of the game for so long

Love Island 2018: Kendall Rae-Knight

Who is Kendall Rae-Knight?

Age: 26

Job: Retail Manager

Twitter: @_KendallRKnight

Instagram: kendallraeknight

Location: Blackpool

Kendall Rae-Knight represented the North West of the country in the Miss England final in 2015, but stopped doing pageants and modelling when she met her ex.

She can sing a bit too. Here she is performing in all her Miss North West glory (tiara and sash)…

The 26-year-old feels like she’s at a different stage of her life to everyone else entering the villa. “This time last year,” she says, “I was in a five-year relationship, I was engaged, had a house and I was all settled down ready to have children.”

Having been out of the game for so long, Hayley says she hopes the girls in the villa will give her some dating tips – “I will need some help.”

She says she’s a very “open book” and wears her heart on her sleeve but that her least likeable trait is her “high, squeaky voice”.

RIP white pants⚰️💀

A post shared by Kendall Rae Knight (@kendallraeknight) on

What is Kendall looking for in a boy?

Kendall has her sights set on “something long-term”. She says: “I have seen previous series when people have got together and stayed together and I do genuinely want to find someone.”

In terms of looks, she reveals doesn’t really have a set type but her biggest turn-off is when someone is too high maintenance, because she claims to be the opposite. “I don’t do my nails, or have hair or lash extensions. Everything on me is real. I am who I am,” she says. 

Who else is going to be in the new series of Love Island? See the full list of contestants here

Love Island begins on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2

Love Island 2018: Adam Collard
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

