Declan Donnelly opens Britain’s Got Talent final in the most spectacular way

The BGT presenter even did a handstand as he fronted an all-singing, all-dancing opening spectacular

Declan Donnelly hosted an incredible opening spectacular to kick off the Britain’s Got Talent final that included dancing, skits with all the BGT finalists and even a handstand.

Viewers on Twitter were full of praise for Dec, who has fronted the entire week of Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals solo, without his presenting partner Ant McPartlin.

Although Dec impressed earlier in the week with a Greatest Showman-inspired opening sequence, the grand final included complicated choreography and a handstand aided by the Giang Brothers.

Have a watch of it below. It really is something special.

And fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of it:

#BGT #BGTFinal 2018

If nothing else, this year has shown that #Dec can certainly hold a show together, entertain and present on he's own. Well played Sir.

It's also shown that each judge still regard each of themselves more important than Anyone ! — Norman 🙈 (@Oddsox_) June 3, 2018

#BGT. Sorry not to see Ant but Dec has proved he is a showman in his own right — Zena (@zzzakis) June 3, 2018