Declan Donnelly opens Britain’s Got Talent final in the most spectacular way

The BGT presenter even did a handstand as he fronted an all-singing, all-dancing opening spectacular

Declan Donnelly

Declan Donnelly hosted an incredible opening spectacular to kick off the Britain’s Got Talent final that included dancing, skits with all the BGT finalists and even a handstand.

Viewers on Twitter were full of praise for Dec, who has fronted the entire week of Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals solo, without his presenting partner Ant McPartlin.

Britain's Got Talent Auditions

Although Dec impressed earlier in the week with a Greatest Showman-inspired opening sequence, the grand final included complicated  choreography and a handstand aided by the Giang Brothers.

Have a watch of it below. It really is something special.

And fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of it:

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
