Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Danny Dyer faces off against Phillip Schofield in British Soap Awards confrontation

Danny Dyer faces off against Phillip Schofield in British Soap Awards confrontation

The comedy skit saw awards host Schofield put the EastEnders star back in his place

Danny Dyer and Phillip Schofield at the British Soap Awards

The British Soap Awards almost descended into a soap-style brawl as Danny Dyer faced off against Phillip Schofield – but thankfully the commotion all ended in laughter as the evening’s host put the EastEnders star in his place.

Advertisement

The skit began when Schofield walked past Mick Carter actor Dyer in the audience, asking: “you alright?”

“You wanna make one with me?” Dyer responded, dripping with aggression and ready to go off. 

Schofield quickly said he was “just checking”, turning to the camera clutching his chest as he declared that Dyer was “scaring the life” out of him.

But when Dyer jumped out of his seat and squared off against him, he wasn’t going to take it.

“Leave it! You back off, sit down! I’m in charge here mate!” Schofield, turning the tables in Mick Carter style: “I’m all right mate!”

Advertisement

Maybe Schofield is ready to make the transition from Soap Awards host to actual soap star?

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about EastEnders

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Jacqueline Jossa attends the British Soap Awards 2018 at Hackney Empire on June 2, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Getty

Phelan lives! The Coronation Street cast arrive at the British Soap Awards – see all the latest pics

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Jacqueline Jossa attends the British Soap Awards 2018 at Hackney Empire on June 2, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa shows off baby bump on the British Soap Awards red carpet

gallery-1525171209-eastenders-keanu-sharon

EastEnders star Danny Walters is up for a Keanu and Sharon affair!

Screen Shot 2018-06-03 at 07.32.42

Emmerdale: killer Lachlan to target Robert on his wedding day to Aaron?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more