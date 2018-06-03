Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Britain’s Got Talent viewers were loving the return of Bishop Michael Curry

Britain’s Got Talent viewers were loving the return of Bishop Michael Curry

The Bishop, who stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, had a special message for the BGT finalists

Bishop Michael Curry on Britain's Got Talent

There was an unexpected special guest star on the Britain’s Got Talent final.

Advertisement

Yep, Bishop Michael Curry – the standout star of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding – returned to TV to deliver a special message, and viewers were absolutely loving it.

In a pre-recorded clip, Michael Curry said: “It’s a joy to bring you these greetings to all the contestants, to the judges, to the audience, to all who made this possible.

“Thank ou to the contestants who offer yourselves and share your talent and your gifts with the rest of us. You actually help to bring some joy and happiness so thank you. God bless you. God keep you. And may God hold us all in those almighty hands of love.”

Viewers called him a “legend” and said that his appearance on the show had made their day:

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent grand final airs Sunday 3rd June on ITV

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR12: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell deliberate. This photograph is (C) Syco / Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Declan Donnelly

Declan Donnelly opens Britain’s Got Talent final in the most spectacular way

Britain's Got Talent Micky P Kerr

Simon Cowell baffled by Britain’s Got Talent comedian Micky P Kerr’s ‘Bag for Life’ song

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts on Britain's Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer star Gruffydd Wyn Roberts: ‘When Simon stopped me, I thought it was all over’

Tim and Jack Goodacre on Britain's Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent 2018: Who are father and son duo Tim and Jack Goodacre?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more