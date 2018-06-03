Britain’s Got Talent viewers were loving the return of Bishop Michael Curry

The Bishop, who stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, had a special message for the BGT finalists

There was an unexpected special guest star on the Britain’s Got Talent final.

Yep, Bishop Michael Curry – the standout star of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding – returned to TV to deliver a special message, and viewers were absolutely loving it.

In a pre-recorded clip, Michael Curry said: “It’s a joy to bring you these greetings to all the contestants, to the judges, to the audience, to all who made this possible.

“Thank ou to the contestants who offer yourselves and share your talent and your gifts with the rest of us. You actually help to bring some joy and happiness so thank you. God bless you. God keep you. And may God hold us all in those almighty hands of love.”

Viewers called him a “legend” and said that his appearance on the show had made their day:

Nice to see Bishop Michael Curry making an appearance! #bgt — Chichi (@chichi_writes) June 3, 2018

Haha it's Bishop Michael Curry. Legend #BGT — Jodi (@Jodi_Rushworth) June 3, 2018

Bishop Michael Curry is a legend! 😄🙌🏾 #BGT — Flint Bedrock (@flintbedrock) June 3, 2018

Bishop Michael Curry on the #BGTfinal just made my day 😂 — Kerry 🐻💙 (@KerryMuir1872) June 3, 2018

Bishop Michael Curry on #BGT you can end the final now, the night's peaked — Joshua Kekana (@JoshuaKekana) June 3, 2018

Can we vote for Bishop Michael Curry to win? #BGT — Matt (@iMattG5) June 3, 2018

That was funny even Bishop Michael Curry made an appearance 😂 Dec – That was short for his standards. I was settled for the night. #BGT — Pete Seddon (@seddonOUFC) June 3, 2018

Editors have spent an exhausting afternoon cutting Bishop Michael Curry's clip down from 3 hours 42 minutes to 60 seconds. #BGT #BritainsGotTalent — TWJ (@IrnBruRevolutio) June 3, 2018

Britain’s Got Talent grand final airs Sunday 3rd June on ITV