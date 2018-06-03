Britain’s Got Talent hopeful Calum Courtney is already a viral sensation

The young singer set the world alight with a viral video shot in Asda. Now he hopes to do the same on the Britain's Got Talent stage

Britain’s Got Talent hopeful Calum Courtney has already racked up over two million views on a video of him singing in a supermarket that went viral last year.

The ten-year-old boy warmed the hearts of the nation when he spontaneously broke into a rendition of the song Who’s Lovin’ You by Smokey Robinson while in Asda.

According to The Independent, the video attracted the interest of an unnamed producer and writer who supposedly wanted to release a charity single this year.

But now, Calum is taking his talents to the Britain’s Got Talent stage. So what else do we know about this talented ten-year-old?

Who is Calum Courtney?

Born in Basildon in Essex, the schoolboy is no stranger to singing. He’s previously performed on the same stage as Emeli Sandé and JP Cooper at the NSPCC Winter Charity Ball in aid of the National Autistic Society:

According to his mum, Calum – who has been diagnosed with high functioning autism – doesn’t get nervous. In an interview with the Independent, she said: “if there’s anything from one to 100 people to sing in front of, he loves it.”

Talent clearly runs in the family, because both of Calum’s grandparents were on the West End stage.

More from Calum

Since his first video took social media by storm, his mother has started a YouTube channel where she uploads videos of her son singing. Here he is singing This is Me from the runaway success, The Greatest Showman in his trademark style:

And here’s his version of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect:

