Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who will win Britain’s Got Talent?

Who will win Britain’s Got Talent?

The 10 finalists have been confirmed - but who is your BGT winner for 2018?

Britain's Got Talent - Donchez

The ten Britain’s Got Talent finalists have been confirmed ahead of Sunday night’s final.

Advertisement

But who’s your winner? Is it one of the Golden Buzzer acts: Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, Donchez Dacres or Tim and Jack?

Maybe you were won over by comedians Robert White or Lost Voice Guy. Or perhaps you loved mini dance troupe DVJ or choir The D-Day Darlings…

So who do you want to win? Have your say in our poll below:

The one act who is isn’t in our poll is the Wildcard, who has yet to be confirmed. The judges will deliberate over after Friday night’s semi-final as they decide on the one performer they want to bring back who didn’t originally get voted through.

The Wildcard will then be revealed during Sunday night’s final.

Advertisement

The live grand final for Britain’s Got Talent is on Sunday 3rd June at 7.30pm on ITV. You can find out more about it here.

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Tokio Myers (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

139011.99a8e387-0dce-4464-bb3e-f2cd497af2e5

Britain’s Got Talent 2018 semi-finalists: all 40 acts who made it through to live shows

Britain's Got Talent dancers Christopher and Lexie

Are these young Britain’s Got Talent ballroom stars future Strictly Come Dancing professionals?

Britain's Got Talent Auditions

Everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2018

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon

Who’s in the Britain’s Got Talent 2018 final?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more