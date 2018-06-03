Britain’s Got Talent 2018: Who are father and son duo Tim and Jack Goodacre?

Everything you need to know about the guitar-playing father and son music duo on BGT

Father and son duo Tim and Jack Goodacre take to the Britain’s Got Talent stage with their guitars and perform their original song The Lucky Ones.

Although keen ITV talent show viewers may already recognise Jack. The 12-year-old singer and guitarist produced one of the best moments on The Voice Kids last year when he jammed with coach Danny Jones.

Here’s the clip in case you don’t remember…

“I’ve performed on stage before – it was an awesome experience but I’ve always wanted to do something with my dad like this,” explained Jack before his Britain’s Got Talent audition. “So we thought BGT would be the right thing. It’s really amazing when I get to play with my dad.”

Who are Tim and Jack Goodacre?

Tim, 43, and Jack, 12, originally hail from Boston, Lincolnshire – although they now reside in Norwich.

Tim has written and produced songs for recording artists and Jack, of course, is no stranger to the spotlight. As well as his barnstorming performance on The Voice Kids, he also played the role of Zak Mooneyham in the successful West End musical adaption of 2004 film School of Rock:

Writing after his final ever performance in the West End, Jack said: “I started at 11 years old and after a full 12 months of performances I’ve had the best time ever , its been really hard work at times but I’ve met lots of great friends for life!”

He’s also written several songs of his own. You can see more from Jack’s on his Facebook page here.

What is their song The Lucky Ones?

Tim and Jack’s performance of The Lucky Ones is so good that you’d be mistaken for thinking that it’s already a hit. But no, it’s actually an original song written by the father and son duo.

Explaining what the song was about, Tim said: “We’ve all had family losses and things like that, and as a father and son – it’s a father / son and family song. It’s about us.”

Jack then added: “It’s about how lucky we are to have what we have.”

What happens in their audition?

Before performing on stage, Jack said he was a little bit scared of Simon Cowell – although hoped that since the BGT judge had his own son Eric, he might have “a little bit of sympathy”.

Jack, who has been singing with his dad since he was five, also said that Britain’s Got Talent was his “favourite thing to watch on TV,” adding: “So it’d be absolutely incredible to win.”

If you can’t wait any longer to see more from Tim and Jack, here’s a clip of the pair busking performing Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor’s Marvin Gaye.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV