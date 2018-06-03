When is the Britain’s Got Talent 2018 final on TV?

The date for Britain’s Got Talent‘s 2018 live final has been confirmed – and it’s airing on Sunday 3rd June.

ITV revealed that the grand final of BGT will kick off at 7.30pm on ITV and will run until 10.05pm.

Yep, that’s more than two and a half hours straight of Britain’s Got Talent shenanigans.

Why isn’t the Britain’s Got Talent final on Saturday night?

The final of BGT traditionally always airs on either a Saturday or Sunday, and this year it’s been decided to broadcast on Sunday. Last year, the final was originally intended to also be broadcast on a Sunday but was moved forward to Saturday in a last-minute schedule change to avoid clashing with the One Love Manchester concert.

Who’s in the Britain’s Got Talent final?

Viewers have been voting all week throughout Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-finals, and the list of ten finalists have now been confirmed. You can see them all here.

Who’s the Britain’s Got Talent Wildcard act?

As yet, we don’t know – that’s going to be revealed during Sunday’s final. But this is everything we know so far about the Wildcard, and what Simon Cowell’s had to say about it so far this year…

