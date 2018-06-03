BGT viewers couldn’t be happier Robert White is in the final
The musical comedian won over audiences with his gags about the judges
Robert White, music teacher and comedian, thrilled Britain’s Got Talent viewers after making it to the show’s grand final.
White – who describes himself as “the only gay, Aspergic, quarter-Welsh comic on the British comedy circuit” – won the public vote in the competition’s third semi-final with a comedy song aimed at the judging panel.
Turning first to David Walliams, White sung: “Elton John is obsessed with his homosexual spending/David Walliams is obsessed with his heterosexual pretending”.
And next was Amanda Holden’s turn: “[your] chair is reflecting your younger years/it’s behind you”.
But the best was saved for head judge: “Simon Cowell’s judging is so obsessive because out of all the lovely Britain’s Got Talent choice/The one thing he likes the most is the sound of his own voice”.
Viewers at home – including Paddy McGuinness and former BGT winner Ashley Banjo – praised the “hilarious” performance:
Robert White 👏👏👏 Please win #BGT
Robert White 👏👏👏 Please win #BGT
Robert White is absolutely hilarious!!! Very gifted comedian. So refreshing, intelligent and super gifted! Loved his performance tonight, I smiled and laughed all the way through his set. #BGTSemiFinal #BGT #RobertWhite #autismawareness
— Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) May 30, 2018
Robert White is a comedy genius, cracking performance that #BGTSemiFinal #minchinesque
— WonderfulWinks (@ashleythezulu) May 30, 2018
Robert White just stole the show tonight 😂😂😂🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #bgt
Robert White just stole the show tonight 😂😂😂🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #bgt
OMG I absolutely love Robert White . He is brilliant, I hope he’s in the finals – just a brilliant act 🤗🤗 #BGTSemiFinals pic.twitter.com/5WZ9sLAY7N
— nance harrington (@NanceHarrington) May 30, 2018
And they couldn’t be happier after host Declan Donnelly announced that White would be performing on Sunday’s live final…
#bgt best result #RobertWhite well done mate. You are amazing!!!! And you are doing wonders for the acoustic community too!
— Richard O Durrant (@richardodurrant) May 30, 2018
So glad Robert White got through! #BGTSemiFinals
So glad Robert White got through! #BGTSemiFinals
Yessssssssss! Go #RobertWhite 😍😍😍🌈🌈🌈🌈❤💚💙💛💜
Yessssssssss! Go #RobertWhite 😍😍😍🌈🌈🌈🌈❤💚💙💛💜
So, can Robert win the BGT crown and perform at the Royal Variety? Here’s hoping – just imagine the song he’d write about the Queen.
Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-finals air Monday to Friday on ITV, with the live final on Sunday 3rd June