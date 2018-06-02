Accessibility Links

What time is England v Nigeria live on TV?

Find out how to watch England's first World Cup warm-up match

With just weeks to go until the third youngest ever England squad embark upon their World Cup 2018 campaign in Russia, there’s not much time for Harry Kane and his team to gel after a long and gruelling domestic season.

International friendlies aren’t usually the stuff of legend, but games in the run up to a major tournament are a chance for the manager to test out different approaches and work out who will start in the all important group games. They are also a chance to pick up injuries just before the World Cup so it’s always nail biting stuff for fans, even if the result isn’t particularly meaningful.

When is the international friendly between England and Nigeria?

Saturday 2nd June, Wembley Stadium, London

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is 5.15pm

How can I watch it on TV and listen on the radio?

TV coverage is from 5pm on ITV

Radio coverage is from 5.15pm on BBC Radio 5 Live

