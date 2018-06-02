Sport on TV 2018 calendar: how to watch the Fifa World Cup, Wimbledon and more

Find out which channel every major sporting event is on TV this year, including full details from BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more

Find out when and where every major sporting event in 2018 is on TV with RadioTimes.com’s full guide to the year in sport.

Advertisement

From the 2018 World Cup to Wimbledon, England cricket to live rugby, athletics, cycling and more, we’ve listed when each event is taking place and which channel will be broadcasting it.

Check back regularly as we add more events to our guide to the best of BBC Sport, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more.

And with the likes of Amazon making waves in the sports rights market, it’s always worth checking whether the event you want to watch is available – even if you’re not a regular subscriber.

For major events such as the Fifa World Cup we will include separate guides to all the live fixtures on TV. Click the links below for more details.

May

27 May-10 June: French Open tennis – live on ITV and Eurosport

June

1-5 June: England v Pakistan cricket, second Test – live on Sky Sports

2 June: International football friendly: England v Nigeria – live on ITV

2 June: The Derby horse racing – live on ITV

2 June: Rugby union internationals: South Africa v Wales – live on Channel 4

7 June: International football friendly: England v Costa Rica – live on ITV

9 June: Boxing: Tyson Fury fight – live on BT Sport

9 June: Rugby union internationals: Australia v Ireland, South Africa v England, Canada v Scotland

10 June: International cricket: Scotland v England, ODI – live on Sky Sports

13 June: International cricket: England v Australia, first ODI – live on Sky Sports

14 June-15 July: 2018 Football World Cup in Russia – live on BBC and ITV, (Full fixtures here)

14-17 June: US Open golf – live on Sky Sports

18 June: World Cup 2018: England v Tunisia (England’s first match) – live on BBC

18-24 June: Aegon Tennis Championships (Queen’s) – live on BBC

19-23 June: Royal Ascot horse racing – live on ITV

July

2-15 July: Wimbledon 2018 tennis – live on BBC

4 July: T20 Blast cricket tournament starts – live on Sky Sports

7-29 July: Tour de France 2018 – live on ITV and Eurosport

8 July: Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Silverstone – live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

14-15 July: World Cup Athletics London 2018 – live on BBC

15 July: World Cup final – live on BBC and ITV

19-22 July: The Open golf – live on Sky Sports

21-22 July: London Anniversary Games – live on BBC

21 July-5 August: Women’s World Cup hockey – live on BT Sport

August

1-5 August: England v India Test cricket series starts (1st Test at Edgbaston) – live on Sky Sports

1-12 August: European Sports Championships – live on BBC

9-12 August: US PGA Championship golf – live on Sky Sports

11-12 August: 2018-2019 Premier League season starts – live on Sky Sports and BT Sport

25 August: Rugby league Challenge Cup final – live on BBC

27 August – 9 September: US Open tennis – live on Amazon Prime Video

September

15 September: T20 Blast Finals Day – live on Sky Sports

28-30 September: Ryder Cup golf – live on Sky Sports

October

10 October: Sri Lanka v England cricket, 1st ODI – live on Sky Sports

13 October: Super League Grand Final – live on Sky Sports

22-28 October: Tennis WTA Finals – live on BT Sport

27 November: Rugby league international: England v New Zealand

November

3 November: Rugby union Autumn internationals begin: England v South Africa; Wales v Scotland – live on Sky Sports and BBC

3-14 November: Women’s World Twenty20 Cricket World Cup – live on Sky Sports

6 November: Sri Lanka v England cricket, 1st Test – live on Sky Sports

10 November: Rugby Autumn internationals: England v New Zealand – live on Sky Sports

12-18 November: Tennis ATP Finals – live on Sky Sports

23-25 November: Tennis Davis Cup final

27 November-9 December: Snooker UK Championship – live on BBC

Advertisement

28 November-16 December: Hockey Men’s World Cup – live on BT Sport