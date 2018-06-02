Robbie Williams spotted trolling Britain’s Got Talent presenter Dec from the audience

The Angels singer was in the front row for Friday's BGT semi-final

“Let me entertain you,” sang Robbie Williams all those years ago, and he lived up to those words by practicing his ventriloquism on Britain’s Got Talent.

But he wasn’t up on stage performing for the judges: instead he was in the audience taking the mickey out of Dec.

Declan Donnelly was doing a piece to camera during the live semi-finals when he happened to stand in front of Robbie Williams. And as Dec introduced the next act, the pop star mimed along behind him…

Dec shot him a look that definitely did not contain “a lot of love and affection”, and Robbie abruptly stopped horsing around.

But he seemed to enjoy his evening anyway…

The Britain’s Got Talent final will air on Sunday 3rd June at 7.30pm on ITV