Who’s in the Britain’s Got Talent 2018 final?
Here are all the finalists who have been voted through to Sunday night's live grand final
These are the Britain’s Got Talent finalists for 2018.
All week throughout the live semi-finals, viewers have been voting for their favourite acts, and these are the ones who have progressed and made it to the live grand final on Sunday 3rd June.
In a voting twist this year, each night the act with the most votes will automatically go through to the final. Then, the judges will pick their favourite from the acts who placed second and third with the public.
Here are the results:
Semi-final 5 – Friday night’s results:
Micky P Kerr – won the public vote
Giant Brothers – chosen by the public after a judges’ tie
Semi-final 4 – Thursday night’s results:
DVJ (Diversity Juniors) – won the public vote
Tim and Jack Goodacre – Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer – (chosen by the judges)
Simon Cowell has confirmed that there will definitely be a Wildcard act for BGT 2018. Although the act has yet to be confirmed, he did heavily hint it could be B-Positive Choir.
Semi-final 3 – Wednesday night’s results:
Robert White – won the public vote
Gruffydd Wyn Roberts – chosen by the public after a judges’ tie
Semi-final 2 – Tuesday night’s results:
Donchez Dacres – David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer – won the public vote
Calum Courtney – chosen by the public after a judges’ tie
Semi-final 1 – Monday night’s results:
Lost Voice Guy – won the public vote
The D-Day Darlings – chosen by the judges
Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-finals air Monday to Friday on ITV, with the live final on Sunday 3rd June