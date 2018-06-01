Poldark’s Aidan Turner on playing James Bond: “When the role’s free, I’ll have a look at it”

Aidan Turner is waiting for Daniel Craig's exit before he thinks about playing 007

Poldark star Aidan Turner has long been rumoured as a potential James Bond – but the actor says he is holding back from thinking about the role until Daniel Craig has stepped down as 007.

Craig had hinted he was leaving the franchise after the release of Spectre, joking that he’d rather slash his wrists than play the secret agent again. But he has since agreed to come back for one more movie, the as yet untitled “Bond 25”, directed by Danny Boyle.

After that, there will presumably be a vacancy at MI6 headquarters.

Asked about the 007 rumours by the i newspaper, Turner said: “There’s someone else playing the role – I always feel weird talking about it. It’s come up a lot in recent times.”

But he added: “When it’s free, I’ll have a look at it. But it’s not free now.”

With series four of Poldark set to arrive on 10th June, Turner also hinted at what’s next for Ross Poldark.

“There are of course parts of that ego which make him work; he’s a gambler by nature, he’s on the front foot, he’s a hard worker and he takes chances,” he said.

“But he wouldn’t be an interesting person to play and it wouldn’t be very truthful if he just made all the right decisions.”

The full interview with Aidan Turner appears in Friday 1st June’s issue of the i newspaper, priced at 60p. Poldark returns on Sunday 10th June