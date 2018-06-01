Matt Le Blanc quits Top Gear – because it took him away from friends

Matt LeBlanc has quit as a co-host of Top Gear, saying that despite his time on the BBC motoring show having been “great fun”, the “time commitment and extensive travel… takes me away from my family and friends more than I’m comfortable with.”

Gotta be there for those Friends.

He added: “It’s unfortunate, but for these reasons I will not be continuing my involvement with the show. I will forever be a Top Gear fan and I wish the team continued success. Thanks for a great drive.”

LeBlanc is of course best known as the star of a certain long-running US sitcom, but has recently been on UK screens playing a larger than life version of himself in BBC2 comedy Episodes.

He joined Top Gear alongside Chris Evans and co in 2016 following the departure of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May and stayed on to co-present with Rory Reid and Chris Harris after Evans left following his first series.

The trio have since fronted two more series, the latest of which aired in March and April, with a final season yet to be broadcast.

BBC2 controller Patrick Holland said: “I want to thank the fabulous Matt LeBlanc for being a brilliant co-host on Top Gear.

“Matt has thrown himself into the show with real passion, revealing his extraordinary car knowledge and a willingness to get down and dirty. We were always going to be borrowing him from his day job as one of the top comic actors in Hollywood so I wish him all the very best.

“The next series of Top Gear (Matt’s last) promises to be something very special and we have great plans to welcome a new co-host to join the team for 2019 and beyond.”