Jason Momoa teases Game of Thrones fans as he hangs out with producers ahead of season 8

Could Momoa be set to return as Khal Drogo in the final season?

Jason Momoa is making zero effort to hush whispers that he will make a return as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones season eight. The actor shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Game of Thrones showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff, which is sure to get the rumour mill turning once again.

The picture shows the trio enjoying what looks like a tasty pint of Guinness, and the caption reads: “Layovers. Where we going? What are we doing? What’s the score here? What’s next??”

Given that the bulk of Thrones films in Northern Ireland, Momoa clearly knows how to get Game of Thrones fans talking. Check the post out below.

While it’s highly likely that the Justice League star is just trolling us all, there is a small chance that this meeting had something to do with a potential return for his character Khal Drogo – who was killed off in season one – possibly in a flashback scene.

In the past, though, he has written off his reunions with his former colleagues as just a meeting between friends.

“You just want to see your friends and you end up making headlines going, ‘Drogo’s back!’ and I’m like, ‘He’s dead! He can’t come back, it wouldn’t work,'” he told Entertainment Weekly last year.

Plus, considering how secretive the GoT team are being about the new season, there’s probably all kinds of embargoes that would prevent this kind of teaser from being released if it was actually true. But we won’t rule anything out until season eight finally arrives.

Game of Thrones season 8 is set to air in 2019