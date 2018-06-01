First look at the Love Island villa 2018: what’s changed and what’s stayed the same?

Here are all the pictures of the new-look villa that you need to see

A totally revamped decor, new areas and a very familiar pool: the Love Island villa for 2018 has finally been revealed, and here are all the first-look pictures.

And you’ll probably notice that the villa, which is the exact same one as last year, looks incredibly similar.

It has completely the same layout as last year, although the colour scheme and decoration is slightly different.

So, what exactly is new for the villa 2018?

As executive producer of Love Island Tom Gould told RadioTimes.com and other press: “The sun deck is very different – it’s come away from the wall and is a reimagined sort of space”

What’s also new is a ‘swing seat’. Owing to the popularity of the free-swinging beds at Casa Amor last year, the producers have taken that inspiration and brought it to the main villa this year.

“With the swing seat up the top, these are probably the two biggest things that have changed the most,” adds Tom. “And that is because they’re areas that they used a lot and we just want to make them more functional and more attractive to the islanders. But also better for us to film.”

“The Hideaway has had its annual makeover…” continues executive producer Tom. Unlike last year’s Hideaway, the the few bits of furniture and the minibar which used to be in the Hideaway have been removed.

The love nest is now literally a bed on a sort of stage area. With the obligatory furry throw. Ooh-er.

Outdoors, the Hideaway’s secret area is still stuffed with lavender and has a completely amazing view:

“And in the bedroom, we’ve tried to tie up a lot of the imagery from the press photos – the blues of the pool,” says Tom.

While we’re mentioning the pool, it looks just as gorgeous as ever:

The infamous re-coupling fire pit of doom:

And then there’s the outdoor gym complete with mirror (obv):

And the daybeds. Who wouldn’t want to wake up to that view?

This is the lounge, complete with lurid blue carpet and astroturf on the walls. Best none of the islanders venture in here with a hangover.

“The inside/out thing we’ve done with the grass on the walls means we’ve the whole thing in as one vision,” says executive producer Tom. “But it’s such a fantastic space, we absolutely loved it last year so it would be madness to change it.”

Here’s the kitchen:

And yes we looked in the cupboards… there was a lot of M&S cookware and colourful melamine plates and cups sitting ready and waiting for the islanders.

Plastered on the walls throughout the villa are phrases from last year alongside stuff the islanders are likely to say this year. So everywhere you look you’re met with “muggy”, “extra”, “lit” and “peng”. Yep, these are all words – some of which are in the new-look hallway:

Up the stairs and we’ve got the Beach Hut where the islanders go for a good cry and / or bitching session:

Plus there’s the bathroom, stuffed full with Superdrug products (what else?). It looks near-identical to last year’s series:

And the dressing room:

Plus the outside terrace, which this year won’t be filled with islanders having a cheeky smoke:

Last, but by no means least, there’s the exterior, which again has remained unchanged this series – even down to the bright blue shutters on the windows:

