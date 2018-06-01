First Dates viewers heartbroken and angry at story of man forced to live in shed as a child

24-year-old Max revealed that his parents had made him live in their garden shed

First Dates viewers were touched this week by the story of Max, a self-described “hermit” 24 year-old who revealed that he was forced to live in a shed as a child.

Prior to his date with 22 year-old-Esther, the Mancunian – who himself runs a dating app – spoke about his upbringing.

“My step-dad, I never ever got on with him. I didn’t have the typical upbringing,” he said. “‘It’s a funny one with my parents because I spent so many hours alone. So I was in the wooden shed.”

He continued: “When my little sister was born when we moved house, from the age of 11 to the age of 16, I was in the garden shed. It was wood but inside of it was painted white. I had a bed in there and I had an electric radiator so it wasn’t 100 per cent bad. I would just sit in there and draw and write poetry.”

Viewers were shocked by his tragic story, and took to social media to share their support. Check out the messages below.

That makes sense now. I like Max. He’s a goodun #firstdates pic.twitter.com/lJghKaErym — Stanners (@cheesecakebase) May 31, 2018

Max on #FirstDates is a lovely lad. Such a sad backstory, explains a lot. But he’s wrong about the card size. A4 is too big and prone to falling off a mantlepiece in a gust. — Matt Oakley (@MattOakleyMojo) May 31, 2018

#firstdates I want the background story on Max and his life in a shed. There has to be more to this story. — Leeroy Browne (@leedjdublin) May 31, 2018

#Max 😱😢 My heart breaks for you. I want to punch your parents in the face for what they’ve done 😡 Despite your experience, you’re such a lovely, decent guy #FirstDates — clara (@albaloulou20) May 31, 2018

Omg. Horrid back story for Max. Explains everything. Poor bugger. #FirstDates — Victoria Thomas (@VictoriaThoma17) May 31, 2018

#firstdates shocking story from Max – astonishing that that kind of thing can happen

Equally remarkably gentle if a little quirky for all that pic.twitter.com/5mMnCGrjAm — Mark Joy (@markjoy62) May 31, 2018

#FirstDates Max is breaking my heart I love him so much 😭❤️ — herbivore 🥕 (@hannahhortonx) May 31, 2018

Max and Esther seemed to get on alright, despite her not fulfilling his bizarre ideal woman description – “a combination of a Disney princess and Tony Hawk the skateboarder” – and Max’s awkward line of questioning, which included this gem: “in terms of your favourite sizes of card – mine is an A4, what about you?”

When it comes to bizarre questions asked on a date, this might be up there with the best of them. #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/XO8E50nN4e — Channel 4 (@Channel4) May 31, 2018

But ultimately Max decided that he wouldn’t go on a second date with her as he felt he would be wasting her time. Hopefully they’ll both have better luck next time.

First Dates continues next Thursday at 10pm on Channel 4