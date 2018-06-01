Who is the Wildcard act on Britain’s Got Talent?

Simon Cowell confirmed the Wildcard would be back for 2018. Here's what we know so far...

It’s been confirmed that Britain’s Got Talent will have a Wildcard act this year – but will there actually be two Wildcards?

Advertisement

On Thursday night’s BGT semi-final, presenter Declan Donnelly explained that “after tomorrow night’s show you guys [the judges] are going to get together and choose a Wildcard that will make it into the show on Sunday.”

However it was met with calls from both Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon that there should be multiple Wildcards. “Can we have two?” asked Simon, with Alesha added: “Two please…we can squeeze it in. Wildcard…s!”

Speaking on Britain’s Got Talent earlier in the week, judge Simon Cowell said: “There will a million percent be a Wildcard. We’ll see what happens but there will 100% be a Wildcard.”

He then seemed to hint that the act could be B-Positive choir, saying that he would do “everything in my power” to make sure the singers made it through after they missed out on a place in the BGT final.

However it’s yet to be announced exactly how the Wildcard will work this year – whether it’ll be open to a public vote, or whether the judges will choose their favourite act of the week who wasn’t voted for by the public to go through to the grand final.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues live on ITV every night this week