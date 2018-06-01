Who will win Britain’s Got Talent?

The 10 finalists have been confirmed - but who is your BGT winner for 2018?

The ten Britain’s Got Talent finalists have been confirmed ahead of Sunday night’s final.

But who’s your winner? Is it one of the Golden Buzzer acts: Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, Donchez Dacres or Tim and Jack?

Maybe you were won over by comedians Robert White or Lost Voice Guy. Or perhaps you loved mini dance troupe DVJ or choir The D-Day Darlings…

So who do you want to win? Have your say in our poll below:

The one act who is isn’t in our poll is the Wildcard, who has yet to be confirmed. The judges will deliberate over after Friday night’s semi-final as they decide on the one performer they want to bring back who didn’t originally get voted through.

The Wildcard will then be revealed during Sunday night’s final.

The live grand final for Britain’s Got Talent is on Sunday 3rd June at 7.30pm on ITV. You can find out more about it here.