These are the 8 acts in Britain’s Got Talent’s Friday semi-final
From the crooners to the singing vicar who went viral, these are the final semi-finalists taking to the stage live on Friday's BGT
The line-up for Britain’s Got Talent‘s fifth and final semi-final have been revealed, and include the likes of Father Ray Kelly, comedian Mandy Muden and singers The Ratpackers.
Here’s the full list of all 8 acts who are taking to the stage in Friday night’s last semi-final of the week:
Demille & Mouneke (formerly The Ratpackers)
Bring It North
Sarah Llwellyn
Micky P Kerr
Giang Brothers
Lexie and Christopher
Mandy Muden
Father Ray Kelly
The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals are Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV