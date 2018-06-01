Are these young Britain’s Got Talent ballroom stars future Strictly Come Dancing professionals?

Could ten-year-olds Christopher Buttle and Lexie Joinson be following in AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt's snazzy steps?

Seeing ten-year-old dancers Christopher Buttle and Lexie Joinson smashing it on the Britain’s Got Talent stage this weekend, we get the very strong feeling we could be looking at future Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

Why? Well not only are the pair incredibly good young dancers, but BGT has form in uncovering future Strictly talent.

Before they were Strictly professionals, AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 – and yes, AJ looked even younger then.

The then-teenage stars were eliminated at the semi-finals stage when they auditioned in series seven of the ITV show. But AJ and Chloe had the last laugh when just three years later they signed up as Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

In this Saturday’s episode, Youngsters Christopher and Lexie, who met on an online forum for talented young dancers, perform a high energy and very finessed ballroom routine to Meghan Trainor’s track Dear Future Husband. In other words, it’s seriously Strictly.

We’re tipping them to join Strictly as pros in 2026…

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV