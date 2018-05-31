Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
That Britain’s Got Talent crew member turned up on stage AGAIN in Thursday’s semi-final

That Britain’s Got Talent crew member turned up on stage AGAIN in Thursday’s semi-final

When the semi-final kicked off, BGT hilariously referenced *that* gaffe from last night

Britain's Got Talent intro Thursday semi-final

We thought we’d seen the last of that misplaced stage crew member on Britain’s Got Talent.

Advertisement

But Thursday night’s live semi-final show hilariously referenced the gaffe during the show’s opening number. In an all-singing, all-dancing routine to kick-off the show, the announcer welcomed Declan Donnelly to the stage.

However, when the huge stage doors parted who should be stood behind them but that now-infamous stage hand.

It was during Wednesday night’s semi-final when kids magical dance group Acrocadabra finished their routine with a flourish, they pulled a cloth off a box to reveal that the boy inside had magically disappeared.

But they also inadvertently revealed a member of the ITV show’s production team half-crouched behind the prop – with a look of shock on his face. Oops.

Maybe he’ll be this year’s Wildcard act?

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent airs 7.30pm every day this week on ITV

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent intro Thursday semi-final
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Tim and Jack Goodacre on Britain's Got Talent

How to vote on Britain’s Got Talent 2018

©Syco/Thames

Who is the Wildcard act on Britain’s Got Talent?

Tim and Jack Goodacre on Britain's Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent 2018: Who are father and son duo Tim and Jack Goodacre?

Sascha Williams and Stephanie Nock on Britain's Got Talent

Ant McPartlin brands Sascha Williams “mad” after this death-defying Britain’s Got Talent audition

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more