Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

The hit ITV2 show has CONFIRMED the islanders heading into the villa for this year's series

An A&E doctor, a boyband member and Danny Dyer’s daughter have been revealed as the stars of Love Island 2018.

Yep, the full list of 11 islanders – five girls and six boys – has now been CONFIRMED. Below is the complete line-up of contestants for series 4:

UPDATE: Love Island 2018 air date confirmed

The show’s producers have already teased that we will be seeing some “genuinely surprising” cast members for this series, and maybe even another noughties music star!

So who is going to be getting muggy and melty in the villa?

Alex, 27, says: “I think some people would think I’m crazy coming on Love Island, it’s completely different to working as an A&E doctor. But at the end of the day, it’s a great opportunity and I think ‘why not, let’s just go for it!'”

Dani, 21 – who’s dad is EastEnders star Danny Dyer – says: “I’m looking for someone really genuine. In past relationships I have had so many mind games going on and I want someone who bigs me up as much as I big them up. I like paying compliments and I would like the same in return.”

Eyal, 22, says: ” was in a pop band once called EverYoung. We had small time success and toured the country, built up a little fan base and there was fan girl hysteria. They’d follow us around and come to our gigs and stuff so that was a little taste.”

Samira, 22, says: “I was in Mamma Mia and Dreamgirls [in London’s West End]. Everyone in the West End knows everybody. So it will be a big shock when they see me on this show.”

Niall, 23, says: “I was with my ex-girlfriend for just over three years from the age of 17 to 20. She would probably say that I’m immature and a bit of an attention seeker – and she wouldn’t be wrong. I do feel sorry for my ex because this is her favourite programme.”

Hayley, 21, says: “Imagine if no one stepped forward for me. I would die. I would be booking the next taxi. That’s all I think about. Other than that I’m really excited about the experience.”

Wes, 20, says: “My claim to fame would be my Instagram. A few of my videos went viral when I was kickboxing and I’ve got a large Instagram following. I’ve dated people who are Instagram famous but no actual celebrities.”

Kendall, 26, says: “I’m looking for something long term. I have seen previous series when people have got together and stayed together and I do genuinely want to find someone.”

Adam, 22, says: “I am super competitive and I hate losing. Even if I take a girl on a date to play Crazy Golf for example, I’m in the zone.”

Laura, 29, says: “I’ve had loads of boyfriends – nine. Two of my ex boyfriends were in the public eye. I’m a relationship person I guess.”

Jack, 26, says: “I’m just a bit worried about looking like an idiot on the telly, really. I don’t want to embarrass myself. And I hope I find someone who I genuinely like.”

WE'RE BACK! It's time to meet the scorching singles ready to get their graft on this summer… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gKGxNbEJuB — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 28, 2018

