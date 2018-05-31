Britain’s Got Talent’s Lost Voice Guy hurts himself in a fall – but says he’ll be “match fit” for Sunday’s final
"This is why Lost Balance Guy never made it onto #BGT"
Lee Ridley, the Britain’s Got Talent comedian known as Lost Voice Guy, has suffered a few cuts and bruises after tripping in his hotel room.
Posting a tweet of his injured face on Twitter, the Geordie said he’d still be “match fit” for this Sunday’s grand final.
- Everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2018
- How to get tickets for Britain’s Got Talent 2018
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
This is why Lost Balance Guy never made it onto #BGT. Don’t worry though, it was only a trip. I’ll be match fit for the final on Sunday! @BGT pic.twitter.com/SBSXCy02OF
— Lost Voice Guy (@LostVoiceGuy) May 30, 2018
Speaking to The Sun, Ridley said: “After such an amazing night in my semifinal, I tripped over when I got back to my hotel on Monday night.
“Lost Voice Guy became Lost Balance Guy for a moment. Don’t worry though, I’m feeling fine again now and am looking forward to the final. Thanks to everyone who made sure I was alright. I felt in very good hands.”
Winning the public vote during the competition’s first semi-final, Ridley – who performs with a speech synthesizer after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was six months old and subsequently losing his voice – won over audiences with a stand-up routine about his disability.
After being declared the public’s favourite of the night, he said: “This is the best I have felt in a very long time. In fact, I feel more special than usual.”
Lost Voice Guy will face nine other acts in the Britain’s Got Talent final, including fellow comedian Robert White, who came top in Wednesday’ semi-final.
- Who are the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists? List of ALL 40 revealed
- Who are the Golden Buzzer acts on Britain’s Got Talent?
- When is the Britain’s Got Talent live final?