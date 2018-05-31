Accessibility Links

Britain’s Got Talent fans loved the awkward crew member caught on stage in Acrocadabra’s magic routine

Did you spot the stagehand who made an unexpected cameo in the BGT semi-final?

Acrocadabra

Spare a thought for the poor Britain’s Got Talent stagehand who accidentally starred in Wednesday night’s semi-final.

As kids magical dance group Acrocadabra finished their routine with a flourish, pulling a cloth off a box to reveal that the boy inside had magically disappeared, they also inadvertently revealed a member of the ITV show’s production team half-crouched behind the prop – with a look of shock on his face.

The dancers from Birmingham had been performing a dance and acrobatics routine with added magic tricks, to the Little Mix song Black Magic. Unfortunately they couldn’t make the stage hand disappear in time…

Britain’s Got Talent continues weeknights at 7:30pm and 9:30pm on ITV

