Who is the Wildcard act on Britain’s Got Talent?

Simon Cowell confirmed the Wildcard would be back for 2018. Here's what we know so far...

It’s been confirmed that Britain’s Got Talent will have a Wildcard act this year.

Speaking on BGT, judge Simon Cowell said: “There will a million percent be a Wildcard. We’ll see what happens but there will 100% be a Wildcard.”

He then seemed to hint that the act could be B-Positive choir, saying that he would do “everything in my power” to make sure the singers made it through after they missed out on a place in the BGT final.

However it’s yet to be announced exactly how the Wildcard will work this year – whether it’ll be open to a public vote, or whether the judges will choose their favourite act of the week who wasn’t voted for by the public to go through to the grand final.

Britain’s Got Talent continues live on ITV every night this week