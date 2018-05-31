When is the Britain’s Got Talent 2018 final on TV?

ITV has confirmed when Britain's Got Talent live grand final will air

The date for Britain’s Got Talent‘s 2018 live final has been confirmed – and it’s airing on Sunday 3rd June.

ITV revealed that the grand final of BGT will kick off at 7.30pm on ITV and will run until 10.05pm.

Yep, that’s more than two and a half hours straight of Britain’s Got Talent shenanigans.

Although the full list of semi-finalists is yet to be confirmed, we do know the five Golden Buzzer acts who have automatically won a place in the live shows.

If the final runs similar to previous years, there will be a total of 11 finalists: 10 voted through by the public from the semi-finals and one Wildcard act chosen by the judges.

It’s already been confirmed that the BGT live shows will start on Monday 28th May and will air every day that week until Friday 31st May.

The live shows will begin at 7.30pm every night on ITV and end at 9pm. There will then be a half-hour break for Coronation Street before BGT returns at 9.30pm for a half-hour results show.

And if you want to be there in person, here’s how you can tickets to the live shows.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday on ITV