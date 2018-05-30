Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018 Group A: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match

Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A matches between Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay

Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group A?

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Uruguay

TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.

Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018

When is Russia v Saudi Arabia being played? Thursday 14th June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

When is Egypt v Uruguay being played? Friday 15th June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

When is Russia v Egypt being played? Tuesday 19th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

When is Uruguay v Saudi Arabia being played? Wednesday 20th June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

When is Saudi Arabia v Eygpt being played? Monday 25th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

When is Uruguay v Russia being played? Monday 25th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Samara Arena, Samara

Full World Cup 2018 fixtures by group

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

