Who’s performing in Britain’s Got Talent semi-final 4 on Thursday?
Here's who'll be vying for a place in the final in round four of the semi-finals...
The line-up for Britain’s Got Talent‘s fourth live semi-final have been confirmed.
The eight acts performing on Thursday’s live BGT include dance group DVJ (Diversity Junior), comedian Noel James and whatever on Earth Baba Yega are.
- The Britain’s Got Talent judges auditioned for the show themselves
- Everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2018
- When is the Britain’s Got Talent 2018 final on TV?
Sascha Williams
Sascha Williams was branded “mad” by Ant McPartlin after his death-defying BGT audition.
Amy Marie Borg
The 16-year-old student from Malta sung classical piece Nella Fantasia in her first audition. She marks herself as nine on a scale of one to 10 of nerves, but will her performance be confident?
Noel James
In his first audition, Noel, a 52-year-old exam invigilator and comedian from Wales, brought a guitar on stage – before promptly putting it down and performing without it.
Baba Yega
What are Baba Yega? Even after watching their performance we’re still not sure. They’re Belgian dance/performance artists who are mildly terrifying to say the least…
Tim and Jack Goodacre – Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer
Olena Uutai
All we’ll say about Olena’s act is that she makes a lot of horse noises. You have been warned.
Marty Putz
In his first audition, inventor and comedian Marty covered Simon in toilet roll. What else is there to know?
DVJ (Diversity Junior)
A dance group guided by Diversity’s Ashley Banjo – who won the competition back in 2009.