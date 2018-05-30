Who’s performing in Britain’s Got Talent semi-final 3 on Wednesday?

Here's who'll be vying for a place in the final in round three of the semi-finals...

Welcome to Wednesday, and the third of five Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals airing every night this week.

An Antless Dec will be hosting solo again as the judges give their verdicts on the following eight contestants…

DMU Gospel Choir

The gospel choir last sang a medley of “I Will Follow Him/ Oh Happy Day”.

Acrocadabra

The dance group from Birmingham are aged between nine and 17 and perform a dance and acrobatics routine with some magic tricks.

Mr Uekusa

Mr Uekusa performs table cloth tricks whilst naked. Because why not.

Aleksandar Mileusnic

Robert White

The music teacher from West Sussex performs musical comedy.

This group of dancers are aged between 10 -24 years old. The group performed a dance with wheelchairs to help one of the members, Hollie Booth, get back into dancing following injuries she sustained during the Manchester terror attack in 2017.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals are Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV