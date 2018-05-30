Who is Laura Anderson? Meet the Love Island contestant and air hostess

The 29-year-old has had nine boyfriends and she wants number ten to be “a rugged, real man” – will she meet him in the villa this year?

Who is Laura Anderson?

Age: 29

Advertisement

Job: Airline cabin crew

Instagram: lauraanderson1x

Location: Stirling, Scotland

Laura Anderson is an air hostess hailing from Scotland but living in Dubai. She’s racked up an impressive nine boyfriends in her time – two of whom “were in the public eye”. Laura says one of her exes called her “argumentative” but she reckons she’s learned from that and is “quite motherly” and “intense”.

Aged 29, Laura thinks she’s got one up on the other Love Island contestants – “In some ways it’s an advantage being older as I’m wiser and know what I want more, so I can judge people quicker.”

Laura says her best attributes are her hair extensions – “glamorous” – and her style – “I’m dying to take my whole wardrobe into the villa”. She rates her sense of humour, too: “I’m funny I think, I always laugh at my own jokes.”

She admits, though, that her voice “might annoy people and that perhaps she tells “too many jokes”.

What is Laura looking for in a boy?

Laura likes “a rugged, real man”. She says she goes for people who “know what they want” and that “age isn’t a big deal at all”.

The last thing she wants is “arrogance and selfishness” in a boy. “It’s so nice to see an amazing guy who doesn’t realise how amazing he is, instead of someone who is a complete idiot and thinks they are bigger and better than anyone else,” she says.

Advertisement

Love Island begins on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2