Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Karen and Kevin Clifton are BOTH back on Strictly Come Dancing this year

Karen and Kevin Clifton are BOTH back on Strictly Come Dancing this year

After much speculation, it's been announced that the former couple are returning to the ballroom this autumn

Kevin and Karen Clifton Tour

Kevin Clifton and Karen Clifton WILL be back on Strictly Come Dancing this year, it has been confirmed.

Advertisement

There had been much speculation whether one or both of them would be returning to the BBC1 show in the autumn after the real-life couple announced their separation in March.

CONFIRMED: Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professional line-up

However, the BBC have now announced that they will both participate in the professional line-up for the upcoming series.

RadioTimes.com recently spoke to Kevin and Karen about returning to Strictly.

The professional dance partners said they “hoped” to be back for Strictly this year – but at the time were yet to hear anything.

“It’s such a great show and we have a great time every year. So hopefully when we get that call, they’ll still want us around,” said Kevin.

Well, it looks like they did!

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Kevin and Karen Clifton Tour
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Shirley Ballas, RT shoot, BD

Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Shirley Ballas has been “verbally asked” to return as Head Judge – but hasn’t yet signed contract

Strictly 2017 question mark

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant rumours

Kevin and Karen Clifton Tour

Keep Dancing Kevin and Karen Clifton: "Nothing’s really changed - if anything, there's a new energy between us"

Strictly Come Dancing for Sport Relief 2018

Why Shirley Ballas won’t appear on Strictly Come Dancing’s Sport Relief special

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more