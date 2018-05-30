Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

The hit ITV2 show has CONFIRMED the islanders heading into the villa for this year's series

Love Island contestants group shot

An A&E doctor, a boyband member and Danny Dyer’s daughter have been revealed as the stars of Love Island 2018.

Advertisement

Yep, the full list of 11 islanders – five girls and six boys – has now been CONFIRMED. Below is the complete line-up of contestants for series 4:

UPDATE: Love Island 2018 air date confirmed

The show’s producers have already teased that we will be seeing some “genuinely surprising” cast members for this series, and maybe even another noughties music star!

So who is going to be getting muggy and melty in the villa?

Dr Alex George

Love Island 2018: Alex George
Love Island 2018: Alex George (ITV)

Alex, 27, says: “I think some people would think I’m crazy coming on Love Island, it’s completely different to working as an A&E doctor. But at the end of the day, it’s a great opportunity and I think ‘why not, let’s just go for it!'”

Dani Dyer

Love Island 2018: Dani Dyer
Love Island 2018: Dani Dyer (ITV)

Dani, 21, says: “I’m looking for someone really genuine. In past relationships I have had so many mind games going on and I want someone who bigs me up as much as I big them up. I like paying compliments and I would like the same in return.”

Eyal Booker

Love Island 2018: Eyal Booker
Love Island 2018: Eyal Booker (ITV)

Eyal, 22, says: ” was in a pop band once called EverYoung. We had small time success and toured the country, built up a little fan base and there was fan girl hysteria. They’d follow us around and come to our gigs and stuff so that was a little taste.”

Samira Mighty

Love Island 2018: Samira Mighty
Love Island 2018: Samira Mighty (ITV)

Samira, 22, says: “I was in Mamma Mia and Dreamgirls [in London’s West End]. Everyone in the West End knows everybody. So it will be a big shock when they see me on this show.”

Niall Aslam

Love Island 2018: Niall Aslam
Love Island 2018: Niall Aslam (ITV)

Niall, 23, says: “I was with my ex-girlfriend for just over three years from the age of 17 to 20. She would probably say that I’m immature and a bit of an attention seeker – and she wouldn’t be wrong. I do feel sorry for my ex because this is her favourite programme.”

Hayley Hughes

Love Island 2018: Hayley Hughes
Love Island 2018: Hayley Hughes (ITV)

Hayley, 21, says: “Imagine if no one stepped forward for me. I would die. I would be booking the next taxi. That’s all I think about. Other than that I’m really excited about the experience.”

Wes Nelson

Love Island 2018: Wes Nelson
Love Island 2018: Wes Nelson (ITV)

Wes, 20, says: “My claim to fame would be my Instagram. A few of my videos went viral when I was kickboxing and I’ve got a large Instagram following. I’ve dated people who are Instagram famous but no actual celebrities.”

Kendall Rae-Knight

Love Island 2018: Kendall Rae-Knight
Love Island 2018: Kendall Rae-Knight (ITV)

Kendall, 26, says: “I’m looking for something long term. I have seen previous series when people have got together and stayed together and I do genuinely want to find someone.”

Adam Collard

Love Island 2018: Adam Collard
Love Island 2018: Adam Collard (ITV)

Adam, 22, says: “I am super competitive and I hate losing. Even if I take a girl on a date to play Crazy Golf for example, I’m in the zone.”

Laura Anderson

Love Island 2018: Laura Anderson
Love Island 2018: Laura Anderson (ITV)

Laura, 29, says: “I’ve had loads of boyfriends – nine. Two of my ex boyfriends were in the public eye. I’m a relationship person I guess.”

Jack Fincham

Love Island 2018: Jack Fincham
Love Island 2018: Jack Fincham (ITV)
Advertisement

Jack, 26, says: “I’m just a bit worried about looking like an idiot on the telly, really. I don’t want to embarrass myself. And I hope I find someone who I genuinely like.”

See page two for rumoured contestants… 

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island contestants group shot
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island's Chris and Kem

Can the new series of Love Island be as good as last year?

Kem and Amber on Love Island (ITV)

Better get grafting – Love Island is coming to Netflix

Love Island's Chris and Kem

Watch the first teaser for Love Island 2018

Love Island contestants group shot

Coming soon Everything we know about Love Island 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more