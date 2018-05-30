Little Women viewers divided over latest BBC adaptation

Some fans were pining for previous takes on the classic novel, but others wanted to see how the three-part BBC1 adaptation plays out

The BBC’s latest adaptation of Little Women has proved divisive amongst viewers after the first of three episodes aired on Boxing Day.

Advertisement

Many devotees of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel and its previous adaptations took to Twitter to bemoan a “boring” start to the miniseries, complaining about the score, casting choices, and the writers’ decisions to omit certain plot points.

However, others said there was “a lot to like” about the series adapted by Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas.

Director Vanessa Caswill faced an uphill battle from the beginning by taking on such a deeply beloved story, and though the reaction from critics has been positive, it appears the fans are not yet convinced.

🙄🙄 I cannot take this anymore. They have skipped a lot of the plot, aged up Amy, the acting apart from #AngelaLansbury is not great. This is not the story of #LittleWomen I know and love. @BBC. Switching this off. — LOC (@thebigloc) December 26, 2017

It's a bad sign that's twitter's reaction to #LittleWomen is more entertaining than actually watching it. — Acerbic // Ailish (@femininelawless) December 26, 2017

the problem with amy looking much older is that the burning of Jo's book seems cruel and calculated rather than a childish overreaction. I'm not sure about this #LittleWomen — Laura Charles (@LauraCharles12) December 26, 2017

Sorry #TheMiniaturist, all my hopes are pinned on you because this version of #LittleWomen is pretty bad. https://t.co/DE94gHxS7E — Sarah Shaffi (@sarahshaffi) December 26, 2017

#LittleWomen Horrendous! Sickly schmaltz. Cringemaking “acting” from the ghastly miscasting of Jo. One can only presume she was related to someone to get the part. Embarrassingly dreadful. — Cora Livesey (@coralivesey) December 26, 2017

Gosh if you haven’t read or seen older versions of #littlewomen please don’t judge it on this bbc adaptation! No soul at all, had to turn over! — lucy (@lucyalicemcr) December 26, 2017

The Little Women soundtrack makes me think I’m watching a YouTube tutorial #LittleWomen — Isabella Pitman (@IsabellaFPitman) December 26, 2017

I really want to like this because i’d really been looking forward to it but Bloody hell its boring. All four girls are such wet blankets #LittleWomen — Amy Dawson (@ames2uk) December 26, 2017

On the Radio Times Facebook page however, viewers praised the casting of the main characters.

“I’m really enjoying it. Good adaptation and brilliant casting. All working well so far. Could have been extended to a four hour programme but three will have to do,” Debbie Mead wrote.

“Overall I thought the adaptation for TV was very good although some of the scenes were too short and hopped about too much,” Diana Blake added. “The casting was good though and Laurie and Jo perfect.”

The March sisters are back on our TV screens – but can they live up to the legacy of those who've gone before them?Tell us what you thought of Little Women! Posted by Radio Times on Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Some viewers yearned for previous versions, including the classic 1949 version featuring a young Elizabeth Taylor and the 1994 film adaptation starring Winona Ryder and Christian Bale.

Five minutes in and I’m already NOT OK with this adaptation of #LittleWomen. The accents are bonkers to begin with. It’s just not Winona. — Anna Baggaley (@annab_editor) December 26, 2017

Been waiting months for this #LittleWomen – however it's never going to beat the original (1949 – NOT the Winona/Christian Bale version) pic.twitter.com/KgbP5GyF03 — Rebecca Reid (@bexx0588) December 26, 2017

Oh dear. I must be a complete philistine. #LittleWomen is boring me. I prefer the beautiful cinematic technicolor of the MGM 1949 version. SORRY. I'm outta here. — (you) Mark (my words) (@miw3663) December 26, 2017

I’m trying very hard not to judge #LittleWomen against the Winona Ryder film, but the score is already not matching up. — Hannah Swithinbank (@hannahswiv) December 26, 2017

But others were more willing to give the new adaptation some time, and some argued that fans were being particularly harsh because of impossible high expectations.

I think #LittleWomen is one of those books that nobody will ever be happy with a film or tv adaptation of unless it’s the one in their head. — Susan Reed (@sureed67) December 26, 2017

So much hate for this adaptation of #LittleWomen on twitter… Am I just blind because I LOVE the story and characters so so much, or was it really not that bad people? — Stephanie Siu (@stephsiu) December 26, 2017

And one user in particular did NOT get what they were expecting…

Goodness me this #LittleWomen is a slow burner. I wish they'd hurry up to the science experiment that goes wrong and shrinks them all. — Gaz Weetman (@GazWeetman) December 26, 2017

Did the new version of Little Women live up to your expectations? Vote in our poll below.

This article was originally published on 27 December 2017

Advertisement

Little Women starts at 8/7c, Sunday 13 May on PBS Masterpiece