Jamie Dornan to reunite with The Fall writer for new BBC2 period drama

The 50 Shades of Grey star is teaming up with Allan Cubitt once more for thriller Death and Nightingales

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 07: Jamie Dornan speaks onstage about The Fall during the Netflix TCA Press Tour at Langham Hotel on January 7, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty, TL

Actor Jamie Dornan – best known for his role in the Fifty Shades of Grey film series – will star in a new Victorian drama, penned and directed by Allan Cubitt, creator of thriller The Fall.

Dornan, who played serial killer Paul Spector in The Fall, will appear alongside Matthew Rhys (The Americans) and Ann Skelly (Red Rock) in Death and Nightingales, adapted from Eugene McCabe’s book of the same name.

Taking place in one 24-hour period in 1885 and set in the Irish countryside, the three-part drama for BBC2 sees Beth Winters (Skelly) trying to escape her limited life and protestant stepfather Billy (Rhys) with the charming Liam Ward (Dornan).

But don’t expect a happy journey. As the BBC describes in the show’s synopsis: “As decades of pain and betrayal finally build to a devastating climax, Death and Nightingales is a powerful and gripping drama that follows a woman struggling to control her own destiny and will illuminate tensions that tear both families and nations apart.”

Dornan said: “I’m thrilled to be reunited with Allan and his brilliant scripts to play such an intriguing character like Liam Ward.”

Skelly added: “Playing such a strong character as Beth Winters is truly an actor’s dream, and a fantastically intense challenge to be given the opportunity to play. And to get to work with such brilliant actors like Matthew and Jamie, and a director like Allan Cubitt, is just surreal to me. I can’t wait to start!”

The BBC haven’t committed to an air date, but they have confirmed filming will begin in summer in Northern Ireland.

