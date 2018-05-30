Who are the guest performers on Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows?

Rita Ora and Alfie Boe are amongst the special musical guest stars being welcomed onto the BGT stage for live final and semi-finals

The casts of musicals Tina, Matilda and Chicago have also been confirmed for the week’s line-up, as well as returning BGT winners Diversity and Tokio Myers.

The full list of guest performers for the live week are as follows:

Semi-final 1 (Monday 28th May): Diversity and the cast of Matilda the Musical

Semi-final 2 (Tuesday 29th May): Alfie Boe

Semi-final 3 (Wednesday 30th May): Rita Ora

Semi-final 4 (Thursday 31st May): Chicago the Musical

Semi-final 5 (Friday 1st June): Britain’s Got Talent 2017 winner Tokio Myers

Grand final (Sunday 3rd June): Tina the Musical and the cast of Magic Mike’s live Las Vegas show

Yes, this really is happening: Magic Mike live. On a Sunday night teatime family show. We can hear the complaints to Ofcom already.

For this year’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals, there is going to be a format change to how the voting is going to work.

The act who receives the most viewer votes will still automatically be going through to the live final, but the judges will then be deciding who else to put through to Sunday’s final from the performers who placed second and third with the public.

Golden Buzzer act Lifford Shillingford, comedian Lost Voice Guy and choir The D-Day Darlings are amongst the acts who will be vying for votes on BGT’s first live-semi-final on Monday 28th May.

Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-finals air Monday to Friday on ITV, with the live final on Sunday 3rd June