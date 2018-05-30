Britain’s Got Talent 2018 semi-finalists: all 40 acts who made it through to live shows
We bring you a full list of all this year's BGT acts who will perform during next week's live shows
The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists have been revealed.
Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams had to whittle down 182 acts to just 40.
- The Britain’s Got Talent judges auditioned for the show themselves
- Everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2018
- When is the Britain’s Got Talent 2018 final on TV?
On Saturday after the auditions wrapped up, the judges’ deliberations saw the acts confirmed for the live semi-finals, which start on Monday and air every day next week.
These are the acts who are through to the Britain’s Got Talent live semis:
The Golden Buzzers
All five of the Golden Buzzer acts have been revealed. These acts are the ones specially chosen by the judges to automatically land a place in the semi-finals. They are: