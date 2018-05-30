What does the Britain’s Got Talent winner actually get?

Ever wondered what the Britain's Got Talent winner takes home? We've got the details...

Simon Cowell has teased a “big, big surprise” for this year’s winner of Britain’s Got Talent.

On the very first live semi-final, Cowell teased: “They don’t know [the other judges], not even the producers know…I’ve got a surprise for the winner of this series.

“Not even ITV know,” he added. “A big, big surprise. It’s worth winning, that’s all I can say.”

Apart from this mysterious surprise gift for the winner, what else does the champ win beyond name recognition and the chance to perform for Simon Cowell and a prime time ITV audience?

Like many reality shows, Britain’s Got Talent contestants are incentivised with a cash prize. At the show’s inception, the first-place winner was awarded a cheque for £100,000. In 2012, though, prize money soared to a whopping £500,000. Since then winners have got £250,000.

On top of this, the winner of each year’s Britain’s Got Talent contest receives the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance. Members of the Royal Family traditionally attend, though the Queen hasn’t been since 2012. At last year’s performance, Prince William and Kate were seated in the audience – no pressure.

This show is a holiday staple for viewers within the Commonwealth, so it’s a perfect way to jumpstart any performer’s career.

Britain’s Got Talent continues every night this week on ITV