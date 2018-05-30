Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who’s in the Britain’s Got Talent 2018 final?

Who’s in the Britain’s Got Talent 2018 final?

Here are all the finalists who have been voted through to Sunday night's live grand final

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon

These are the Britain’s Got Talent finalists for 2018.

Advertisement

All week throughout the live semi-finals, viewers have been voting for their favourite acts, and these are the ones who have progressed and made it to the live grand final on Sunday 3rd June.

In a voting twist this year, each night the act with the most votes will automatically go through to the final. Then, the judges will pick their favourite from the acts who placed second and third with the public.

Here are the results:

Semi-final 1 – Monday night’s results:

Lost Voice Guy – won the public vote

The D-Day Darlings – chosen by the judges

Britain's Got Talent The D-Day Darlings

Semi-final 2 – Tuesday night’s results:

Donchez Dacres – David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer – won the public vote

Britain's Got Talent Donchez
Britain’s Got Talent Donchez (ITV/Syco/Thames)

Calum Courtney – chosen by the public after a judges’ tie

Calum Courtney on Britain's Got Talent

Want more Britain’s Got Talent? Click here

Britain's Got Talent Auditions
Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-finals air Monday to Friday on ITV, with the live final on Sunday 3rd June

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Lifford Shillingford

How to vote on Britain’s Got Talent 2018

David Williams, Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Stephen Mulhern, Declan Donnelly, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell in Britain's Got Talent 2018 (Syco / Thames, JG)

Who are the guest performers on Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows?

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon

Britain’s Got Talent reveals brand new voting twist for live shows

139011.99a8e387-0dce-4464-bb3e-f2cd497af2e5

Britain’s Got Talent 2018 semi-finalists: all 40 acts who made it through to live shows

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more