BGT viewers couldn’t be happier Robert White is in the final

The musical comedian won over audiences with his gags about the judges

Robert White, music teacher and comedian, thrilled Britain’s Got Talent viewers after making it to the show’s grand final.

White – who describes himself as “the only gay, Aspergic, quarter-Welsh comic on the British comedy circuit” – won the public vote in the competition’s third semi-final with a comedy song aimed at the judging panel.

Turning first to David Walliams, White sung: “Elton John is obsessed with his homosexual spending/David Walliams is obsessed with his heterosexual pretending”.

And next was Amanda Holden’s turn: “[your] chair is reflecting your younger years/it’s behind you”.

But the best was saved for head judge: “Simon Cowell’s judging is so obsessive because out of all the lovely Britain’s Got Talent choice/The one thing he likes the most is the sound of his own voice”.

Viewers at home – including Paddy McGuinness and former BGT winner Ashley Banjo – praised the “hilarious” performance:

And they couldn’t be happier after host Declan Donnelly announced that White would be performing on Sunday’s live final…

So, can Robert win the BGT crown and perform at the Royal Variety? Here’s hoping – just imagine the song he’d write about the Queen.

Britain's Got Talent Auditions
Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-finals air Monday to Friday on ITV, with the live final on Sunday 3rd June

