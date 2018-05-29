Viewers couldn’t handle seeing Russell Crowe on Britain’s Got Talent
The Hollywood star was in the audience at the ITV talent show alongside comic Jimmy Carr
Viewers need a good eye for talent on BGT but not everyone would have spotted Hollywood star Russell Crowe sitting in the audience during Tuesday night’s live show, sporting a bristling grey beard.
What I want to know is what is Russell Crowe doing in the #Bgt audience 🤔😂 #Britainsgottalent pic.twitter.com/gKaNGxzPP6
— Tracy Loh (@tray_red) May 29, 2018
Several did clock the Gladiator star though, seated alongside comic Jimmy Carr…
Good to see @russellcrowe and @jimmycarr enjoy the live @BGT semi-finals #ColesWorld @RussellGrantcom is there somewhere too! #BGT pic.twitter.com/j9Ei3rGcS6
— Cole Stevens (@iamcolestevens) May 29, 2018
Just spotted @russellcrowe on #bgt 👋
— Dave (@DavidMackayy) May 29, 2018
Although not all of them could quite believe their eyes…
Why is @russellcrowe watching #BGT ?
Why do I find this strange? My brain can't process this
— Rachel Lloyd (@RachelELloyd) May 29, 2018
Did I just see @russellcrowe on #BGT
— Fliss Radley (@Fliss_Radley) May 29, 2018
#BGT was that Russell Crowe with Jimmy Carr in the audience?
— Lee Davis (@tubbssnomore) May 29, 2018
Yes, yes it was. If you don’t believe us, ask the man himself…
Where am I now? pic.twitter.com/S332IWH9zm
— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 29, 2018
Russell, you’ve finally arrived.