Viewers couldn’t handle seeing Russell Crowe on Britain’s Got Talent

Viewers couldn’t handle seeing Russell Crowe on Britain’s Got Talent

The Hollywood star was in the audience at the ITV talent show alongside comic Jimmy Carr

Russell Crowe

Viewers need a good eye for talent on BGT but not everyone would have spotted Hollywood star Russell Crowe sitting in the audience during Tuesday night’s live show, sporting a bristling grey beard.

Advertisement

Several did clock the Gladiator star though, seated alongside comic Jimmy Carr…

Although not all of them could quite believe their eyes…

Yes, yes it was. If you don’t believe us, ask the man himself…

Advertisement

Russell, you’ve finally arrived.

All about Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

