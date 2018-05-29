Accessibility Links

Stage invader hits Britain’s Got Talent judges’ buzzers during live semi-final

"This is one of those nights," sighed a despairing Simon Cowell

An as yet unidentified stage invader was responsible for the second unscripted moment in two nights of the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals on Tuesday.

Following Monday’s ten minutes of unscheduled dead air due to stormy weather, a prankster – possibly an audience member – leapt up to the judges’ podium while they were discussing latest act Magus Utopia and hit three out of their four buttons.

“Thankfully those buzzers don’t count,” confirmed host Declan Donnelly, as judge Simon Cowell put his head in his hands saying “this is one of those nights,” before making it clear exactly what he thought of the culprit.

When the show returned from an ad break, Dec added “some people just want to touch our buzzers”.

Most BGT viewers took a similarly tongue-in-view of the event…

Let’s just hope things don’t get any worse…

Britain’s Got Talent continues every day this week at 7:30pm on ITV

